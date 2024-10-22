Honda rethinking EV roadmap amid slowing demand, DigiTimes reports

Honda (HMC) could make revisions to its electric vehicle roadmap if the demand for pure EVs continues to dip, with the move reflecting a growing trend of major automakers slowing down their pace of EV development, DigiTimes’ Jen-Chieh Chiang and Jerry Chen report.

