Hon Kwok Land Reports Revenue Dip Amid Delays

November 27, 2024 — 10:22 am EST

Hon Kwok Land Investment Co., Ltd. (HK:0160) has released an update.

Hon Kwok Land Investment Co., Ltd. reported a significant revenue drop to HK$316 million for the six months ending September 2024, citing delayed revenue recognition from property sales in Guangzhou. Despite a net loss of HK$39 million, the company expects improved results in the second half due to recent regulatory approvals. The firm is expanding its investment portfolio beyond China to enhance recurring income amid challenging market conditions.

