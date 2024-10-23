Hon Hai’s Foxconn Unit Invests in Smart Mobility

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.

Hon Hai Precision Industry’s subsidiary, Foxconn Interconnect Technology Singapore, has acquired 18,796,992 common shares of Smart Mobility SJSC for USD 50 million, marking a significant long-term investment. This acquisition represents a 50% shareholding in Smart Mobility SJSC, enhancing Hon Hai’s strategic position in the smart mobility sector. The transaction, approved by the board of directors, aligns with the company’s investment strategy without involving related parties.

For further insights into HNHPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.