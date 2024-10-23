News & Insights

Hon Hai’s Foxconn Unit Invests in Smart Mobility

October 23, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.

Hon Hai Precision Industry’s subsidiary, Foxconn Interconnect Technology Singapore, has acquired 18,796,992 common shares of Smart Mobility SJSC for USD 50 million, marking a significant long-term investment. This acquisition represents a 50% shareholding in Smart Mobility SJSC, enhancing Hon Hai’s strategic position in the smart mobility sector. The transaction, approved by the board of directors, aligns with the company’s investment strategy without involving related parties.

