News & Insights

Stocks

Hon Hai Reports Revenue Growth in November 2024

December 05, 2024 — 03:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. reported a 3.47% increase in revenue for November 2024 compared to the same month last year, reaching NT$672.6 billion. The company’s accumulated revenue for the current year shows an 8.87% rise, totaling over NT$6.2 trillion. These figures highlight Hon Hai’s robust financial performance and potential growth in the market.

For further insights into HNHPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HNHPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.