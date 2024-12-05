Hon Hai Reports Revenue Growth in November 2024

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. reported a 3.47% increase in revenue for November 2024 compared to the same month last year, reaching NT$672.6 billion. The company’s accumulated revenue for the current year shows an 8.87% rise, totaling over NT$6.2 trillion. These figures highlight Hon Hai’s robust financial performance and potential growth in the market.
