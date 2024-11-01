News & Insights

Hon Hai Precision to Distribute Major Cash Dividends

November 01, 2024

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.

Hon Hai Precision Industry has announced substantial cash dividend distributions for its subsidiaries, China Galaxy Enterprises, Best Behaviour Holdings, and Foxconn (Far East), with allocations of USD 591.8 million, USD 638.4 million, and USD 652.1 million respectively. This significant payout reflects the company’s robust financial health and is likely to attract attention from investors looking for stable returns. These distributions underscore Hon Hai’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through consistent dividend policies.

