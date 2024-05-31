News & Insights

Hon Hai Chairman Cleared for Competitive Conduct

May 31, 2024 — 06:58 am EDT

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.

At the 2024 Annual General Meeting, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. shareholders approved a resolution allowing Chairman Liu, Young-Way to engage in competitive conduct with businesses similar to the company’s target industries during his tenure. Garnering 77.08% approval votes, the resolution reflects a significant majority of shareholders’ support, with minimal impact anticipated on the company’s finance and business.

