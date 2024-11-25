HomesToLife reports 1H EPS (3c) vs. 1c last year

Reports 1H revenue $1.99M vs. $2.53M last year. “We are thrilled to have begun trading on Nasdaq on October 1 of this year,” said the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Phua Mei Ming. “Our performance for the first six months of 2024 reflected the effect of certain global economic factors which had been impacting Singapore’s home furniture sector. In response, we are working on a number of new initiatives to expand our business into the rest of Asia. As a result, we are hopeful these initiatives will improve top and bottom-line performance on our financials for the second half of this year.”

