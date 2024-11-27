News & Insights

Homerun Resources Advances Silica Storage Breakthrough

November 27, 2024 — 01:39 pm EST

Homerun Resources (TSE:HMR) has released an update.

Homerun Resources Inc. announced a breakthrough in their Enduring Energy Storage research in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, utilizing advanced silica processing techniques. The company’s silica sand has shown promising results with high purity, potentially enhancing purification and electricity arbitrage in energy storage systems.

