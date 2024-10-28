News & Insights

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Reports No Change in Director’s Holdings

October 28, 2024 — 05:22 am EDT

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (AU:HDN) has released an update.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT has reported no changes in the securities held by Director David Anthony Di Pilla. Despite various indirect interests through entities controlled by Di Pilla, including Aurrum Holdings and Mez Pty Ltd, no new acquisitions have been made. This stability in holdings might interest investors tracking management’s stake in the company.

