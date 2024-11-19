HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Announces Quarterly Distribution

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (AU:HDN) has released an update.
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT has announced a distribution of 2.125 cents per unit for the quarter ending September 2024, reflecting its strategy to provide consistent returns to investors. With assets valued at approximately $4.8 billion across major Australian cities, the trust aims to capitalize on growth opportunities in convenience-based retail and logistics sectors.
