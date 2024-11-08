News & Insights

Home Depot upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Telsey Advisory

November 08, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Telsey Advisory upgraded Home Depot (HD) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $455, up from $360. The firm now projects a return to outperformance for the shares relative to the S&P 500 over the next year. It expects further market share gains given Home Depots “best-in-class execution and digital prowess.” Further, the company has a “significant opportunity” to grow its Pro business by better serving complex pro customers, particularly with the acquisition of SRS Distribution, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

