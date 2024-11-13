News & Insights

Stocks

Home Depot price target raised to $465 from $459 at Truist

November 13, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Home Depot (HD) to $465 from $459 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were better than originally expected, helped by warm/dry weather and $200M of incremental storm-related sales, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist maintains that as the economy steadies, the “golden handcuffs” of low existing mortgage rates will ultimately spur incremental home improvement activity, benefiting Home Depot.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.