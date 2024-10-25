Home Depot added to DA Davidson ‘Best of Breed Bison’ list

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker raised the firm’s price target on Home Depot (HD) to $466 from $430 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is also adding the stock to its “Best-of-Breed Bison” which filters for best in class companies with sustainable moats and favorable risk / reward dynamics. The stock is trading at a discount to intrinsic value, while the company also stands out given its favorable market dynamics, dominant market position / sustainable edge, high margins, and a shareholder-oriented management, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HD:
- Walmart initiated, Uber upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Home Depot initiated with a Market Perform at Bernstein
- Home Depot price target raised to $450 from $380 at Morgan Stanley
- Home Depot price target raised to $455 from $395 at Truist
- Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.