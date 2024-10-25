Home Depot added to DA Davidson ‘Best of Breed Bison’ list

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker raised the firm’s price target on Home Depot (HD) to $466 from $430 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is also adding the stock to its “Best-of-Breed Bison” which filters for best in class companies with sustainable moats and favorable risk / reward dynamics. The stock is trading at a discount to intrinsic value, while the company also stands out given its favorable market dynamics, dominant market position / sustainable edge, high margins, and a shareholder-oriented management, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.