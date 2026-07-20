HOME BANCORP, INC. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - HOME BANCORP, INC. (HBCP) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $11.615 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $11.330 million, or $1.45 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $49.219 million from $48.629 million last year.

HOME BANCORP, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.615 Mln. vs. $11.330 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue: $49.219 Mln vs. $48.629 Mln last year.

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