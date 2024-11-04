Hologic Reports Robust Q4 2024 Financial Growth

Hologic ( (HOLX) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hologic presented to its investors.

Hologic, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on enhancing women’s health through early detection and treatment, operating primarily in the diagnostics and women’s health sectors.

In its fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Hologic reported revenues of $987.9 million, marking a 4.5% increase from the previous year, with GAAP diluted EPS at $0.76 and non-GAAP diluted EPS at $1.01, demonstrating solid growth as the company continues to expand its portfolio and market reach.

Key highlights from the report include a 6.5% rise in diagnostics revenue, driven by strong molecular diagnostics sales, and a 6.4% increase in breast health revenue, bolstered by the acquisition of Endomagnetics. The company’s surgical revenue also saw a 5.7% growth, reflecting robust international performance. Hologic maintained strong cash flow from operations, totaling $367.1 million for the quarter, and executed a share repurchase program, repurchasing 0.7 million shares for $58 million.

The company recently acquired Endomagnetics Ltd for $310 million and announced plans to acquire Gynesonics, Inc. for approximately $350 million, aiming to broaden its surgical offerings. These strategic moves are expected to enhance the company’s growth trajectory and market presence.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Hologic is optimistic about its growth strategy, anticipating continued revenue expansion and improved EPS, supported by a robust balance sheet and strong cash flows, while focusing on workflow efficiency and automation to better serve its customers and patients globally.

