Hollywood Bowl Executives Sell Significant Shares

October 24, 2024 — 11:32 am EDT

Hollywood Bowl (GB:BOWL) has released an update.

Hollywood Bowl Group’s Chief People Officer Melanie Dickinson and Chief Marketing and Technology Officer Mat Hart have sold a combined total of 300,000 shares in the company. The transactions, carried out on the London Stock Exchange, were priced at approximately £3.317 per share. Investors may view these sales as potential signals or strategies influencing the company’s stock dynamics.

