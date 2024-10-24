Hollywood Bowl Executives Sell Significant Shares

Hollywood Bowl (GB:BOWL) has released an update.

Hollywood Bowl Group’s Chief People Officer Melanie Dickinson and Chief Marketing and Technology Officer Mat Hart have sold a combined total of 300,000 shares in the company. The transactions, carried out on the London Stock Exchange, were priced at approximately £3.317 per share. Investors may view these sales as potential signals or strategies influencing the company’s stock dynamics.

