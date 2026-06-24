Is Hollister Emerging as a Key Growth Driver for Abercrombie?

Hollister is increasingly proving to be an important growth engine for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF, despite facing near-term regional challenges. In the first quarter of 2026, Hollister delivered flat sales against a difficult comparison that included 22% growth in the year-ago period. Management emphasized that the brand continued to perform well in its core markets, particularly the Americas and APAC, where positive traffic trends and strong customer engagement supported results.



The brand's momentum is being fueled by its ability to stay closely connected with teen consumers. Categories such as graphic tees, shorts, swimwear and other warm-weather products performed particularly well in the quarter. Management noted that Hollister remains in "chase mode," allowing the company to quickly respond to emerging trends and replenish fast-selling merchandise. This agile inventory strategy has helped the brand capitalize on demand while maintaining disciplined inventory levels.



Marketing initiatives are strengthening Hollister's appeal. The company launched a graduation-season campaign featuring singer Gigi Perez and partnered with Italian sportswear brand Kappa ahead of the upcoming World Cup, reinforcing its relevance among younger shoppers. These efforts support Hollister's positioning as a fashion-forward yet value-oriented brand.



While geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East and weaker demand in parts of Europe weighed on Hollister's overall performance, management remains confident in the brand's trajectory. Executives highlighted continued strength in the Americas, positive traffic trends across channels and expectations for full-year growth. With strong product acceptance, targeted marketing investments and an agile operating model, Hollister appears well-positioned to play an increasingly significant role in the company’s long-term growth strategy.

ANF’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 33.1% year to date, underperforming the industry and the broader Retail-Wholesale sector’s declines of 4.9% and 2.3%, respectively. The stock has also lagged the S&P 500’s rally of 8.9%.

ANF Stock's YTD Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is ANF a Value Play Stock?

ANF currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 7.63X, which is lower than the industry average of 15.1X and notably below the sector average of 22.42X. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to its direct peers and the broader sector.

ANF P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Stocks to Consider

Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia and internationally. At present, TPR sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.8% and 36.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.



Genesco Inc. GCO operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel and accessories. At present, GCO carries a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GCO’s current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 55.2% from the year-ago figures. Genesco has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.8%, on average.



Designer Brands Inc. DBI engages in the design, production, and retailing of footwear and accessories in the United States, Canada and internationally. At present, DBI carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBI’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 0.5% and 137.5%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. DBI delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 112.8%, on average.

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Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.