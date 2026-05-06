Holley Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Holley Inc. (HLLY) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $7.257 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $2.817 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $147.330 million from $153.044 million last year.

Holley Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.257 Mln. vs. $2.817 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $147.330 Mln vs. $153.044 Mln last year.

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