Holista Colltech Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

Holista Colltech Limited (AU:HCT) has released an update.

Holista Colltech Limited has announced that all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, were approved by shareholders through a poll. Significant motions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the election of directors Mr. Lai Kwok Kin and Mr. David Deloub, and the approval of the 7.1A Mandate, with a majority of votes cast in favor for each resolution.

