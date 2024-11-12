On Holding reports Q3 adjusted EPS CHF 0.15 vs. CHF 0.20 last year

Reports Q3 CHF 635.8M vs. CHF 480.5M last year. Caspar Coppetti, co-founder and executive co-chairman of On, said: “Just over a year ago, we shared our Dream On vision with the world. This quarter’s record results are a testament to the incredible momentum we have built. From increasing our brand awareness amongst our core communities worldwide, to pushing the boundaries of performance credibility and deepening our sustainability impact, to expanding our premium footprint across all channels, we are turning our dream into a reality. With our continued relentless focus on performance, innovation and authentic partnerships, we are excited to inspire the world to move with even greater purpose.”

