Holcim H1 Profit Edges Up, Recurring EBIT & Margin Drop; Backs FY26 View

(RTTNews) - Holcim AG (HLB.F, HCMLF, HOLN.SW), a Swiss building materials company, reported Friday slightly higher profit and net sales in its first half, while Recurring EBIT and margin, key earnings metrics, dropped from last year. Further, the firm raised fiscal 2026 outlook.

Net income attributable to the group was CHF 913 million, a 0.5 percent increase from CHF 908 million in the same period last year.

Earnings per share edged up 0.2 percent to CHF 1.65 from CHF 1.64 a year ago.

Adjusted net income was CHF 936 million or CHF 1.69 per share, compared to CHF 869 million or CHF 1.57 per share a year earlier.

Recurring EBIT in the first half was CHF 1.438 billion with a margin of 18.1 percent, slightly lower than CHF 1.440 billion or 18.3 percent last year.

In the second quarter, recurring EBIT reached CHF 1.007 billion, up 5.4 percent from last year, while margin remained at 22.9 percent.

Net sales for the first half totaled CHF 7.925 billion, up 0.7 percent from CHF 7.871 billion a year ago. Sales grew 5.2 percent organically year-over-year.

In the second quarter, net sales grew 5.5 percent from last year to CHF 4.405 billion, and the growth was 6.4 percent organically.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now expects approximately 5 percent organic net sales growth and approximately 10 percent organic recurring EBIT growth, positioning both metrics at the high end of its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy targets. The company also expects a further increase in recurring EBIT margin.

Previously, the company had projected 3 percent to 5 percent organic growth in net sales and 8 percent to 10 percent organic growth in recurring EBIT.

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