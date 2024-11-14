Hokuto Corporation to Dispose Restricted Treasury Shares

Hokuto Corporation (JP:1379) has released an update.

Hokuto Corporation has announced its decision to dispose of 6,770 treasury shares as restricted shares to its executive officers, aiming to boost corporate performance and align with shareholder interests. The shares will be allocated with a focus on long-term service, featuring restrictions that limit their transfer until certain company roles change. This move is structured to ensure that the share price reflects true corporate value, based on the market price from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

