HOKA & UGG Propel Deckers' Q2 Earnings Beat, FY25 Guidance Raised

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK witnessed a 13.6% jump in its share price during the after-market trading session yesterday. This rally was in response to the company's outstanding second-quarter performance and an upbeat fiscal 2025 forecast. The strong quarterly results were underpinned by the exceptional performance of the HOKA and UGG brands.



Deckers has shown robust growth through its strategic focus on expanding its brand presence and strengthening direct-to-consumer channels. This approach, along with a commitment to innovation in product development and a keen focus on international market expansion, has positioned the company for continued success.



Shares of this Goleta, CA-based company have advanced 9.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 0.2% rise.

Deckers’ Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics and Insights

Deckers delivered quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 per share. The reported figure increased substantially from the prior-year quarter’s tally of $1.14 per share.



The net sales of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company increased 20.1% year over year to $1,311.3 million and outpaced the consensus estimate of $1,197 million. On a constant-currency basis, net sales grew 20.4%.



The gross margin in the quarter expanded to 55.9% from 53.4% in the year-ago period and also surpassed our expectation of 51.6%. This improvement in gross margins was driven by a favorable mix of brands and products and a decrease in closeout sales to the wholesale channel. However, this was partly offset by higher freight costs.



SG&A expenses climbed 19.5% year over year to $428.2 million. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses stood at 32.7%, down 10 basis points from the last year. We had anticipated a year-over-year increase of 12.6% in the metric.



The company’s operating income was $305.1 million, up from $224.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The operating margin increased to 23.3% from 20.6% in the prior-year period. We had projected the operating margin to be 17.6%.

DECK’s Brand-Wise Discussion

The HOKA brand maintained its impressive performance, achieving a 34.7% year-over-year increase in sales, reaching $570.9 million, which exceeded our projected figure of $512.4 million.



The UGG brand exhibited remarkable growth of 13% in net sales of $689.9 million, which surpassed our estimate of $622.6 million.



After five straight quarters of decline, Teva brand's net sales reversed course, rising 2.3% to $22 million and exceeding our estimate of $20.8 million.



The Sanuk brand's dismal performance persisted, resulting in a 47.6% decrease in net sales to $2.8 million. Deckers concluded the divestment of the Sanuk brand on Aug. 15, 2024.



Meanwhile, net sales for Other brands, primarily comprising Koolaburra, declined 15.8% to $25.8 million, falling short of our estimate of $30.8 million.

Deckers’ Channel & Geography-Wise Discussion

Wholesale net sales increased 20.2% year over year to $913.7 million. DTC net sales advanced 19.9% to $397.7 million, while DTC comparable net sales surged 17%.



Domestic net sales jumped 14.2% to $853.9 million, while International net sales rose 33% to $457.4 million.

DECK’s Financial Snapshot

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $1,225.7 million as of Sept. 30, 2024. The company ended the quarter with a total stockholders’ equity of $2,223.2 million. There were no outstanding borrowings.



During the quarter, Deckers repurchased about 686 thousand shares for $104.3 million. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company had $685.4 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

A Sneak Peek Into Deckers’ Outlook

Deckers now envisions a 12% increase in fiscal 2025 net sales, reaching $4.8 billion, with HOKA anticipated to grow by around 24% and UGG by mid-single digits. This is up from its earlier projection of $4.7 billion in net sales.



The fiscal 2025 gross margin is now expected to be in the range of 55%-55.5%, up from the earlier projection of 54%. The current view still suggests a contraction from the gross margin of 55.6% registered last year due to a more normalized promotional environment and higher freight costs.



SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net sales, are projected to be 35%, suggesting a deleverage of 100 basis points from last year. The operating margin is now expected to fall between 20% and 20.5%, an increase from the previous guidance range of 19.5% to 20%. However, this represents a decline from the 21.6% reported in the prior year.



Management now foresees fiscal 2025 earnings in the range of $5.15-$5.25 per share, up from $4.86 reported last year. Deckers had earlier guided earnings between $4.96 and $5.11 per share.

