Hogs Trading Mostly Lower on Tuesday

Lean hog futures are showing 20 cent gains in soon to expire July, with other contracts own 35 to 65 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $96.87 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was 42 cents higher on July 10 at $93.11.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 10 cents lower in the Tuesday morning report at $101.45. The loin and ham primals were reported the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 464,000 head. That is 1,000 head above the Monday prior but 2,705 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Hogs are at $94.975, up $0.200,

Aug 26 Hogs are at $97.725, down $0.375

Oct 26 Hogs are at $83.625, down $0.650,

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