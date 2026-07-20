Hogs Trading Mixed on Monday

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday, with most contracts within 35 cents of unchanged. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning due to low volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was 50 cents higher on July 15 at $95.10.
The weekly CFTC Commitment of Traders report showed managed money adding another 1,436 contracts to their near net short position in the week of July 14. That took the net short to 30,438 contracts.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 73 cents lower in the Monday morning report, at $103.68. The belly and ham were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.31 million head including Saturday. That is 54,000 head below the week prior and 23,497 head shy of the same week last year.
Aug 26 Hogs are at $101.300, down $0.350,
Oct 26 Hogs are at $87.825, down $0.125
Dec 26 Hogs are at $79.075, up $0.300,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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