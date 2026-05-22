Hogs Trading Mixed on Friday

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday, with front months June up a dime and other contracts down as much 75 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was $93.57 in the Friday AM report. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 45 cents on May 20 at $91.07. The CME will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, with the Tuesday session showing a normal open.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday morning report was up $1 at $96.64 per cwt. The picnic and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 478,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.899 million. That is up 8,000 head from the previous week and 25,344 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jun 26 Hogs are at $95.225, up $0.100,

Jul 26 Hogs are at $99.700, down $0.325

Aug 26 Hogs are at $99.475, down $0.750,

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