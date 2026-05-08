Hogs Trading Mixed on Friday

Lean hog futures are mixed, with contracts up 40 to 60 cents at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Thursday morning due to thin trade, with the 5-day rolling average at $95.11. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 17 cents on May 6 at $91.02.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was up $2.11 at $97.71 per cwt. The picnic primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 484,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.928 million head. That is down 12,000 head from the previous week but 9,883 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

May 26 Hogs are at $90.900, down $0.600,

Jun 26 Hogs are at $98.825, down $0.550

Jul 26 Hogs are at $103.350, up $0.400,

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