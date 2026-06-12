Hogs Trading with Friday Gains

Lean hog futures are posting mixed trade on Friday, with June down 25 cents and July up 80 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $94.26 on Friday morning, down $3.34 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 2 cents on June 10 at $92.90.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was back down $3.31 at $97.78 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, led by the butt, up $11.12. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 485,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.884 million head. That is down 25,000 head from last week and 28,850 head below the same week last year.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
Jun 26 Hogs are at $92.525, down $0.250,
Jul 26 Hogs are at $97.425, up $0.800
Aug 26 Hogs are at $96.250, up $0.350,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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