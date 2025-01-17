Hogs Slips Lower on Thursday

Lean hog futures posted Thursday losses of 27 to 82 cents. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $80.24 on Thursday morning, up 3 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $81.10 on January 14, up 11 cents from the previous day.

Export Sales data indicated a total of 30,257 MT of pork shipped in the week of January 9. Mexico was the largest buyer of 11,700 MT, with 5,000 sold to South Korea. Shipments were tallied at 38,180 MT, the largest since last April. Of that total, 16,300 MT was headed to Mexico, with 4,900 MT to Japan.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was 44 cents lower in the Thursday PM report at $90.39 per cwt. The loin and butt were the only primals reported higher, with the rest leaking lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was 488,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.935 million head. That is 34,000 head larger than last week and well above the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $82.300, down $0.825,

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $90.550, down $0.475

May 25 Hogs closed at $95.300, down $0.275,

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