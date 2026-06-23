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Hogs Showing Mixed Midday Action

June 23, 2026 — 05:03 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are mixed, with July down 22 cents and other contacts 15 to 35 points higher. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning due to thin trade. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 27 cents on June 18 at $92.17. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was up 21 cents at $96.98 per cwt. The butt and long primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.371 million head. That was down 12,000 head from last week and 28,688 head above the same week last year.

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Jul 26 Hogs  are at $94.800, down $0.225,

Aug 26 Hogs  are at $97.050, up $0.325

Oct 26 Hogs are at $81.500, up $0.175,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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