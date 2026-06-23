Hogs Showing Mixed Midday Action

Lean hog futures are mixed, with July down 22 cents and other contacts 15 to 35 points higher. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning due to thin trade. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 27 cents on June 18 at $92.17.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was up 21 cents at $96.98 per cwt. The butt and long primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.371 million head. That was down 12,000 head from last week and 28,688 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Hogs are at $94.800, down $0.225,

Aug 26 Hogs are at $97.050, up $0.325

Oct 26 Hogs are at $81.500, up $0.175,

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