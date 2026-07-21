Hogs See Mixed Monday Trade as Pork Pulls Back

Lean hog futures were mixed on Monday, with front months down as much as 37 cents and other contracts up as much as $1.07. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $98.89 on Monday afternoon down 43 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 55 cents higher on July 15 at $95.65.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 73 cents lower in the Monday morning report, at $103.68. The belly and ham were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was 440,000 head. That is 3,000 head below the week prior and 7,359 head shy of the same Monday last year.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
Aug 26 Hogs closed at $101.275, down $0.375,
Oct 26 Hogs closed at $87.725, down $0.225
Dec 26 Hogs closed at $79.075, up $0.300,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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