Hogs See Front Month Gains on Thursday

Lean hog futures were mixed, with front months rallying 50 cents to $1.70, as deferreds were down 7 to 30 cents. July was up 92 vents this week USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $95.47 on Thursday morning, down $1.45 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 24 cents on June 30 at $91.48. The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 37,629 MT of pork sold for 2026 in the week ending on June 25, that was a 9-week high. Shipments were pegged at 31,796 MT, back down from the week prior.

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USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 35 cents higher in Thursday afternoon’s report at $96.06. The loin and rib were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 455,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.847 million head. That was 27,000 head below the week prior and 32,534 head below the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $93.850, up $0.500,

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $98.750, up $1.700

Oct 26 Hogs closed at $82.025, up $0.525,

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