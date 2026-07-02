Hogs Rounding Out the Week with Gains

Lean hog futures are in rally mode ahead of the long weekend, as front months are up 35 cents to $1.65. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $95.79 on Thursday morning, down 66 $1.37 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 24 cents on June 30 at $91.48. The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 37,629 MT of pork sold for 2026 in the week ending on June 25, that was a 9-week high. Shipments were pegged at 31,796 MT, back down from the week prior.

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USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 53 cents higher in Thursday morning’s report at $96.24. The picnic, ham, and belly were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 474,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.392 million head. That was 16,000 head below the week prior and 18,964 head below the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs are at $93.925, up $0.575,

Aug 26 Hogs are at $98.700, up $1.650

Oct 26 Hogs are at $81.875, up $0.375,

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