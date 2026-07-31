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Hogs Reverting Higher on Friday

July 31, 2026 — 03:12 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are back up 47 cents to $1.32 so far on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $100.49 on Friday morning, down 3 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down a penny on July 29 at $98.44.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was down 18 cents in the Friday morning report, at $101.46. The picnic and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday was 485,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.838 million head. That is 21,000 head below the previous week and 10,811 head shy of the same week last year.

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Aug 26 Hogs  are at $98.900, up $0.475,

Oct 26 Hogs  are at $84.675, up $1.325

Dec 26 Hogs are at $75.725, up $1.200,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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