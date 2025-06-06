Hogs Rallying with Cash and Cutout Strength

Lean hog futures are rallying on Friday, with contracts up $1.25 to $2.07 at midday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $100.55 on Friday morning, up 93 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 82 cents on June 3, at $96.57.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from the Thursday PM report was $112.85, back up $4.74. All Primals were reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter on Thursday was estimated at 480,000 head by the USDA, taking the weekly total to 1.903 head. That is down 4,000 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs are at $102.100, up $1.250,

Jul 25 Hogs are at $106.875, up $2.075

Aug 25 Hogs is at $108.775, up $1.725,

