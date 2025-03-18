Hogs Rally on Monday

Lean hog futures pushed higher on Monday, with gains of $1.45 to $2.85 in the front month at the close. Monday afternoon’s national average base hog negotiated price from the USDA was reported at $88.05, down $1 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 19 cents from the previous day at $89.55 on March 13.

The Monday afternoon USDA FOB plant pork cutout was up 27 cents at $97.65 per cwt. The loin and belly primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated the monthly Federally inspected hog slaughter at 487,000 head. That is steady with last week and 5,964 head larger than the same Monday last year.

Commodity Bulletin:

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $88.075, up $1.450,

May 25 Hogs closed at $91.450, up $2.250

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $99.125, up $2.825,

