Hogs Posting Mixed Trade on Wednesday with Front Month Losses

Lean hog futures are showing front month weakness of 55 to 65 cents on Wednesday, with some back months steady to 20 cents higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at 97.16 on Wednesday morning, up 11 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 17 cents lower on June 29 at $91.24.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 48 cents higher lower in the Wednesday AM report at $95.97. The loin, rib, and ham were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 479,000 head, with the week to date total at 931,000. That was 11,000 head below the week prior after a revision to Monday of 33,000 head lower and 8,161 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Hogs are at $93.675, down $0.650,

Aug 26 Hogs are at $97.625, down $0.575

Oct 26 Hogs are at $82.000, unch,,

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