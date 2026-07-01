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Hogs Posting Mixed Trade on Wednesday with Front Month Losses

July 01, 2026 — 05:12 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are showing front month weakness of 55 to 65 cents on Wednesday, with some back months steady to 20 cents higher.  USDA’s national base hog price was reported at 97.16 on Wednesday morning, up 11 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 17 cents lower on June 29 at $91.24.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 48 cents higher lower in the Wednesday AM report at $95.97. The loin, rib, and ham were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 479,000 head, with the week to date total at 931,000. That was 11,000 head below the week prior after a revision to Monday of 33,000 head lower and 8,161 head below the same week last year.

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Jul 26 Hogs  are at $93.675, down $0.650,

Aug 26 Hogs  are at $97.625, down $0.575

Oct 26 Hogs are at $82.000, unch,,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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