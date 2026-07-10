Hogs Posting Mixed Trade on Friday

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday with contracts up 52 cents higher to 65 cents lower. USDA’s national base hog price was down 11 cents in the Friday AM report at $96.84. The CME Lean Hog Index was 37 cents higher on July 8 at $92.35.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $3.02 higher in the Friday morning report at $101.83. All primals were reported higher, led by the belly, up $7.26. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 480,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.894 million head. That was 53,000 head above the week prior and 18,965 head above the same week last year.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
Jul 26 Hogs are at $94.825, up $0.500,
Aug 26 Hogs are at $98.675, up $0.525
Oct 26 Hogs are at $85.025, down $0.625,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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