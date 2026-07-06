Hogs Posting Mixed Action on Monday

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday, with contracts down 57 cents to 70 cents higher at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday morning due to thin trade. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 19 cents on July 1 at $91.67.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 33 cents higher in Monday morning’s report at $96.39. The loin, butt, and ham were the primals reported higher.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Hogs are at $93.275, down $0.575,

Aug 26 Hogs are at $98.650, down $0.100

Oct 26 Hogs are at $82.700, up $0.675,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.