Hogs Posting Midweek Bounce on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are showing midday gains of 82 cent to $3 across most contracts on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $96.89 on Wednesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 11 cents on July 2 at $91.66.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $1.07 higher in the Wednesday AM report at $98.98. The loin and picnic were the only primals reported low. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 479,000 head, with the weekly total at 942,000 head. That was 24,000 head above the week prior and 3,884 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Hogs are at $94.275, up $0.825,

Aug 26 Hogs are at $99.025, up $2.100

Oct 26 Hogs are at $84.650, up $3.000,

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