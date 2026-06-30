Hogs Post Mixed Monay, as Traders Look to Tuesday

Lean hog futures closed with front months up 70 to 90 cents, as deferreds were down 42 cents to $1.30. Open interest was down a combined 2,562 in the front months. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 23 cents on June 25 at $91.55.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $2.29 higher in the Monday AM report at $97.66. The butt was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 485,000 head. That was 29,000 head above the Monday prior and 16,686 head above the same Monday last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $93.825, up $0.900,

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $97.275, up $0.700

Oct 26 Hogs closed at $81.525, down $0.425,

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