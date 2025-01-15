Hogs Post Gains on Tuesday

Lean hog futures posted Tuesday gains of 45 cents to $1.20 in most contracts to round out the day. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $80.14 on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.00 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $80.76 on January 10, up 33 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was a penny higher in the Tuesday PM report at $90.21 per cwt. The loin was the only primal reported higher, up $1.78. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was 477,000 head, with the weed to date total at 963,000 head. That is 29,000 head larger than last week and 143,121 head above the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $83.625, up $0.450,

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $90.500, up $1.200

May 25 Hogs closed at $95.075, up $1.000,

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