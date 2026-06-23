Hogs Look to Tuesday Following Monday Weakness

Lean hog futures were steady to 70 cents lower across the board on Monday. Open interest was down 1,039 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.77 on Monday afternoon, up $3.86 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 27 cents on June 18 at $92.17.

Friday afternoon’s Commitment of Traders report indicated a total of 7,258 contracts added to the new managed money net short in lean hogs in the week of 6/16. That net short was 20,959 contracts on Tuesday.

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USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was down 69 cents at $96.08 per cwt. The butt, picnic, and loin primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 468,000 head. That was down 10,000 head from last Monday but 11,116 head above the same Monday last year.

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $94.650, down $0.375,

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $96.725, unch

Oct 26 Hogs closed at $80.850, down $0.475,

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