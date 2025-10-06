Stocks

Hogs Look to Monday Trade

October 06, 2025 — 01:53 pm EDT

Lean hog futures ended the week with a bounce into the Friday close, up 30 to 85 cents and October down $2.49 on the week. Preliminary open interest was down 2,373 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price in the Friday afternoon report saw action down 20 cents from the day prior to $98.72. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 56 cents on October 1 at $103.70. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from the Friday PM report was 95 cents higher at $108.30 per cwt. The butt and rib primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 2.602 million head. That is 72,000 head above last week but 4,371 head below the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs  closed at $98.975, up $0.300,

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $87.300, up $0.625

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $89.300, up $0.850,

