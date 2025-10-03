Hogs Look to Friday Trade

Lean hog futures were up 25 cents in nearby October, with other contracts down 20 to 60 cents. Preliminary open interest dropped 5,292 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price from Thursday afternoon was not reported due to packer submission issues. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 47 cents on September 30 at $104.26.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from the Thursday PM report was $1 lower at $107.35 per cwt. The loin primal was the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 490,000 head for Thursday, with the week to date total at 1.939 million. That is 5,000 head above last week but 3,558 head below the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $98.675, up $0.250,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $86.675, down $0.225

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $88.450, down $0.575,

