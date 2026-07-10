Hogs Look to Close Out the Week

Lean hog futures were mixed at the final bell on Thursday, with contracts down $1.50 in August to as much as 30 cents higher in the deferreds. Open interest was down 3,927 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.05 on Thursday afternoon, down 74 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 32 cents higher on July 7 at $91.98.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 17,718 MT of pork sold for 2026 in the week ending on 7/2, a 3-week low. Shipments were pegged at 30,183 MT, a 3-week low.

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USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 65 cents higher in the Thursday PM report at $98.81. The loin, picnic, and rib were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 480,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.894 million head. That was 53,000 head above the week prior and 18,965 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $94.325, down $0.175,

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $98.150, down $1.500

Oct 26 Hogs closed at $85.650, up $0.125,

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