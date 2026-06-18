Hogs Find Bargain Buyers on Wednesday

Lean hog futures were down 15 cents in July, but up 20 cents to $1.45 in the rest of the contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.75 on Wednesday afternoon, up 18 cents from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 16 cents on June 11 at $91.93. The market will round out the week on Thursday, with Friday off in observance of Juneteenth.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was down 80 cents at $94.77 per cwt. The belly was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 476,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.439 head. That is up 37,000 head from last week and 26,465 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $94.650, down $0.150,

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $96.500, up $1.450

Oct 26 Hogs closed at $81.275, up $1.350,

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