Hogs Falling Back on Wednesday

Lean hog futures are trading with 80 to $1.60 midday losses on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $101.65 on Wednesday morning, up 33 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 12 cents higher on July 24 at $98.35.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was down $1.34 in the Wednesday morning report, at $102.57. The belly led the way lower, down $11.61, with the ham and loin reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was 470,000 head, with the week to date total at 890,000. That is 11,000 head below the previous week and 19,305 head shy of the same week last year.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
Aug 26 Hogs are at $102.300, down $0.800,
Oct 26 Hogs are at $86.950, down $1.325
Dec 26 Hogs are at $78.075, down $1.600,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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