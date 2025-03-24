Hogs Fall Lower on Monday

Lean hog futures were 42 cents to $1.70 in the red at the Monday close. The USDA national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $90.29 on Monday afternoon, $1.89 above the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index for March 20 was back down 32 cents from the previous day at $88.88.

The Monday afternoon FOB plant pork cutout from USDA was up 51 cents at $97.37 per cwt. The ham was the only primal reported lower, with the rib leading the way higher, up $4.58. USDA estimated Monday’s Federally inspected hog slaughter at 488,000 head. That is up 1,000 from last Monday and 4,650 head above the same Monday last year.

Commodity Bulletin:

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $85.700, down $0.425,

May 25 Hogs closed at $88.550, down $1.100

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $95.800, down $1.675,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.