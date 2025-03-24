News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Fall Lower on Monday

March 24, 2025 — 09:42 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures were 42 cents to $1.70 in the red at the Monday close. The USDA national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $90.29 on Monday afternoon, $1.89 above the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index for March 20 was back down 32 cents from the previous day at $88.88.

The Monday afternoon FOB plant pork cutout from USDA was up 51 cents at $97.37 per cwt. The ham was the only primal reported lower, with the rib leading the way higher, up $4.58. USDA estimated Monday’s Federally inspected hog slaughter at 488,000 head. That is up 1,000 from last Monday and 4,650 head above the same Monday last year. 

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

Apr 25 Hogs  closed at $85.700, down $0.425,

May 25 Hogs  closed at $88.550, down $1.100

Jun 25 Hogs  closed at $95.800, down $1.675,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.