Hogs Facing Pressure on Thursday

Lean hog futures are down $1.65 to $1.92 across most contracts on Thursday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Thursday morning due to thin trade. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 45 cents on May 19 at $91.00.

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 31,561 MT for the week ending on 5/14, a 3-week high. Shipments were tallied at 34,297 MT, a calendar year low.

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USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday AM report was down 36 cents at $95.11 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were lower, with the belly leading the charge, down $9.06. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 482,000 head, taking the week to date total to 1.421 million. That is down 8,000 head from the previous week and 24,713 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Hogs are at $95.625, down $1.650,

Jul 26 Hogs are at $100.050, down $1.925

Aug 26 Hogs are at $100.150, down $1.675,

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